Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeNationalWhen And Where to Watch Online SonyLiv in India
National

When And Where to Watch Online SonyLiv in India

By admin
0
57


Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Online and on TV.

PAK vs ENG, PAK vs ENG 2nd Test, Pakistan vs England, Pakistan vs England 2nd Test, PAK vs ENG Live Streaming, Pakistan vs England Live Streaming
Pakistan vs England 2nd Test LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online in India. (Image: Twitter)

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test LIVE Streaming – England are pondering over various options in a selection dilemma as Ben Stokes & Co attempt to find their best combination to clinch a Test series victory in Pakistan through the second game in Multan, starting on Friday. Though England are out of contention for reaching next year’s World Test Championship (WTC) final, they can severely hamper Pakistan’s chances of reaching the final.

Here are the details when and where to watch Pakistan vs England 2nd Test online and on TV in India.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming Channel in India?

Live streaming of the Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will be available on the Sonyliv App and website in India.

When will Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will be played on Friday, December 9.

Where will Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match take place?

The Pakistan vs England 1st Test match will take place at Multan.

What time will Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match start?

The Pakistan vs England 2nd Test match will start at 10:00 AM (IST).

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Match Details

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Nawaz, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Ali.

England Squad: Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.




Published Date: December 8, 2022 11:35 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleLIVE UPDATES | Rohit Sharma Injury: Ind Captain Unlikely to be Available For Tests vs Ban? CHECK DEETS
Next articleInjury Worries Mount for Argentina Ahead of Netherlands Showdown
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

By admin
0
57
Previous articleLIVE UPDATES | Rohit Sharma Injury: Ind Captain Unlikely to be Available For Tests vs Ban? CHECK DEETS
Next articleInjury Worries Mount for Argentina Ahead of Netherlands Showdown
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677