When And Where to Watch Online Telecast of President Murmu’s Address

Republic Day 2023: On the eve of the 74th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on Wednesday, January 25. Several news channels and the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) will telecast the address which will begin at 7 PM tonight.
“Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2130 hrs. onwards on its respective regional networks,” a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE LIVE TELECAST OF PRESIDENT MURMU’S R-DAY ADDRESS
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across the country in the wake of R-Day. The national capital is brought under an unprecedented ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil for the Republic day celebrations tomorrow.
Security arrangements have been also been tightened at the border areas in view of the proposed tractor rally by farmers agitating against the Centre’s new farm laws on January 26, police said.
Anti-terror measures like tenant and servant verification, border checking, second hand car dealer, SIM card dealer are being done, police said, adding that frisking at metro stations, railway stations, airport and bus terminals have also been tightened.
Published Date: January 25, 2023 10:32 AM IST
