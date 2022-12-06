Tuesday, December 6, 2022
When And Where to Watch Online

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Online

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI LIVE Streaming

After a heartbreaking loss against hosts Bangladesh on Sunday, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team would be raring to level the series when the two teams meet on Wednesday for the second ODI. The Indian skipper would be addressing the media at 4:30 PM IST today. In all probability, he would be asked a scourge of questions by reporters. For example, will Umran Malik get picked, and then what is the situation with Rishabh Pant? Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Here are the details when and where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI online and on TV in India: 

India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live Streaming Channel in India?

Live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be available on the Sonyliv App and website in India.

When will India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, December 7..

Where will India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match take place?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will take place at Sher-e-Bangla stadium, Dhaka.

What time will India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI match start?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI match will start at 11:30 AM (IST).

India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Match Details

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan Sohan




Published Date: December 6, 2022 7:27 PM IST



Updated Date: December 6, 2022 7:49 PM IST





