Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Ronaldo In Action Online & On TV In India?

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Al Fateh vs Al Nassr online and on TV In India.

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Live Streaming

Al Fateh vs Al Nassr Football Live Streaming: Ronaldo-led Al Nassar will lock horns against Al Fateh in Saudi Pro League at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in Al-Hasa, Saudi Arabia at 8.30 PM IST, February 3, Friday.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined the squad during the winter transfer window, the team has started leading in the league.

When Will Al Fateh vs Al Nassr match Kickstart?

The match is scheduled for an 8:30 pm IST kick-off.

Where and where will the Al Fateh vs Al Nassr football match to be played ?

The football match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr will be played at the Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in Al-Hasa, Saudi Arabia.

Where I Can Livestream the Football match between Al Fateh and Al Nassr online in India?

The Al Fateh vs Al Nassr match can be streamed live on the OTT app Shahid-MBC.

The match will not be telecasted on tv in India.



