When And Where To Watch South Africa vs England 1st ODI Online And On Tv Fancode

SA vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch South Africa vs England 2nd ODI Online And On Tv

Here are the details of when and where to watch South Africa vs England 2nd ODI match online and on TV in India.

Run Rate: (Current: 4.38) Jason Roy 2* (13) 0x4, 0x6 Dawid Malan 12 (13) 1×4, 1×6 Wayne Parnell (2.2-1-3-0)* Lungi Ngidi (2-0-12-0)

South Africa vs England Live Streaming: All You Need To Know

South Africa vs England 2nd ODI Live Streaming: After losing the first ODI against South Africa, England will now look to win the second ODI on Sunday at Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein, South Africa. In the first ODI South Africa had won the toss and opted to bat against the visitors. Coming to bat, South Africa put 298 runs on board where David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen smashed 53 runs and 111 runs respectively for the hosts.

Where to Watch South Africa vs England 2nd ODI Online And On TV In India?

You can watch South Africa vs England 2nd ODI online on Fancode.

When will South Africa vs England 2nd ODI match take place?

The South Africa vs England 2nd ODI match will be played on Friday, January 27th.

Where will South Africa vs England 2nd ODI match take place?

The South Africa vs England 2nd ODI match will take place at Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein.

What time will South Africa vs England 2nd ODI match start?

The South Africa vs England 2nd ODI match will start at 1.30 PM (IST).

SA vs ENG 2nd ODI Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(wk), Temba Bavuma©, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler©(wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone



