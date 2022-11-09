When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2022 Semi Final 2 Between India and England

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Here are the details of when and where to watch the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Match online and on TV in India.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: It is very rare in global tournaments that teams which are on par with each other would clash in the semifinals, instead of the general expectation of them meeting in the final.

At a sunny Adelaide, India and England, two sides with equal amounts of firepower, will be vying for a spot in the final when they meet at the Adelaide Oval in the second semifinal of the Men’s T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Clashes between England and India in T20Is have been frequent and competitive in the past few years, including in the bilateral series in July. But they have not met in a T20 World Cup match for a decade, or in the knockout phase of an ICC tournament since the 2013 Champions Trophy final.

When will India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal match be played?

The India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal match will be played on Thursday, November 10th at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia.

What time will the India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal match start?

The India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal match will begin at 1:30 pm (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 pm

Where can I watch the India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal match on TV in India?

The India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal match online in India?

The India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal match will be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami.

England: Jos Buttler (captain & wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Alex Hales.



