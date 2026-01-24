Home

News

Republic Day 2026 Parade Timing: When and where to watch the 77th Republic Day live telecast on 26 January?

President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Republic Day Parade 2026: Key Details

When: Monday, 26 January 2026

Where: Kartavya Path, New Delhi

Parade Begins: 9:30 AM

Entry Opens: 7:00 AM

Topics

India will be celebrating its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. The day is celebrated with full vigor, patriotism, and pride across the country. The Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. A total of 30 tableaux, including 17 from States and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from Ministries, Departments, and Services, will roll down the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26. The magnificent Republic Day Parade, which attracts thousands of spectators and millions of viewers nationwide, will take place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The list of the participating tableaux includes Assam – Asharikandi – Terracotta Craft Village of Assam; Chhattisgarh – The Mantra of Freedom – Vande Mataram; Gujarat – Mantra of Swadeshi – Self-Reliance – Freedom: Vande Mataram; Kerala – Water Metro & 100 per cent Digital Literacy; Maharashtra – Ganeshotsav; Manipur – Towards Prosperity; Nagaland – The Hornbill Festival – Celebrating Culture, Tourism & Self-Reliance; Tamil Nadu – Mantra of Prosperity; Ministry of Culture – Vande Mataram – The Soul Cry of a Nation; Ministry of Information & Broadcasting – Bharat Katha. President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day. According to a statement from the President’s Secretariat, the address will be broadcast from 07:00 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version. The address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcasts in regional languages on Doordarshan’s regional channels. Akashvani will broadcast regional-language versions from 09:30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks. The Republic Day parade is set to be streamed live. The Republic Day parade will air on January 26, 2026, via Doordarshan; the parade will be streamed live via Doordarshan’s official YouTube channel. Additionally, All India Radio will broadcast the parade live on its YouTube channel and via its official government website, while all of the major news channels will provide a live broadcast of the parade in India.For 360-degree coverage, you can also watch Zee News’ Live TV online. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here – zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv.