When is Diwali 2024, October 31 or November 1? Know when to celebrate festival of lights, puja muhurat, city-wise timings and more

Diwali, celebrated widely by Hindus across India, is a five-day festival beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. As the ‘Festival of Lights’ approaches, there is some uncertainty about the date for Diwali’s main celebration, Laxmi Pujan, which could be observed on either October 31 or November 1, depending on regional traditions.

In Maharashtra, Diwali starts earlier on Govatsa Dwadashi, while in Gujarat, festivities begin two days prior on Agyaras. Lakshmi Puja is performed when the Amavasya (new moon) of the Kartik month appears. This year, the Amavasya Tithi starts at 3:52 pm on October 31 and ends at 6:16 pm on November 1, leading most regions to celebrate Diwali on October 31, while a few will observe it on November 1, following local customs and traditions.

Diwali 2024 exact date

The debate over the date of Diwali 2024, due to the Amavasya Tithi falling across both October 31 and November 1, was settled by the ‘Deepawali Nirnay Dharmasabha,’ a gathering of over 100 astrologers and religious scholars at Central Sanskrit University in Jaipur. After thorough consideration, they determined that October 31 is the most suitable day for Diwali celebrations, especially for performing Laxmi Puja.

The experts highlighted that the Pradosh Kaal, the auspicious period after sunset crucial for Laxmi Puja, falls on October 31 from 5:12 pm to 7:43 pm. This timing makes October 31 ideal for the rituals. On November 1, however, the Amavasya Tithi ends at 6:16 pm, leaving a much shorter window for the Pradosh Kaal, reducing the ideal time for Laxmi Puja. Hence, October 31 is the recommended date for Diwali celebrations.

Diwali 2024 date: Puja timings, muhurat

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 05:36 pm to 06:16 pm (Duration: 41 minutes) on October 31, 2024

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 03:52 pm on (October 31)

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 06:16 pm on (November 01)

Pradosh Kaal: 5.12 pm to 7.43 pm (October 31)

Laxmi Puja muhurat: 5.12 pm to 6.16 pm (October 31)

Vrishabha muhurat: 6.00 pm to 7.59 pm (October 31)

For some regions, the festival of Diwali extends over a period of five days, with each day designated for a specific ritual.

9th October 2024 (Tuesday): Dhanteras

31st October 2024 (Thursday): Choti Diwali

1st November 2024 (Friday): Badi Diwali

2nd November 2024 (Saturday): Govardhan Puja

3rd November 2024 (Sunday): Bhai Dooj

Diwali 2024: Lakshmi Puja city-wise muhurat

City Timings New Delhi 5:36 pm to 6:16 pm Gurugram 5:37 pm to 6:16 pm Noida 5:35 pm to 6:16 pm Mumbai 6:57 pm to 8:36 pm Chandigarh 5:35 pm to 6:16 pm Pune 6:54 pm to 8:33 pm Chennai 5:42 pm to 6:16 pm Jaipur 5:44 pm to 6:16 pm Hyderabad 5:44 pm to 6:16 pm Kolkata 5:45 pm to 6:16 pm Bengaluru 6:47 pm to 8:21 pm Ahmedabad 6:52 pm to 8:35 pm

Diwali 2024: Significance