When is winter arriving in Delhi-NCR? IMD’s forecast says…

New Delhi: There has been no significant change in the weather in Delhi-NCR for several days. However, there is a feeling of coolness in the morning and evening. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has given a big update.

A period of pink coolness may start in Delhi in the first week of November. After November 15, the cold will start increasing. The plains usually feel the winter chill after snowfall in the hilly areas and due to northwesterly cold winds.

According to Skymet, there was snowfall in the hilly areas twice before mid-October. Strong and dry winds are blowing at this time, but there is no feeling of coolness and cold in the air right now.

One of the reasons for the non-change in temperature is that the activities of the Northeast Monsoon have spread to the eastern and central parts of the country. At present, weather systems are active on both sides of the coastal areas. It is controlling the pattern of winds. The outbreak may be far away from Delhi, but it is affecting the temperature in the northern and western plains.

According to Skymet, we may have to wait a little longer to feel the cold of winter. There should not be any major weather disturbances in the Indian seas. Also, the northern hills also need to be covered with a sheet of snow. The morning and night chill is likely to start in Delhi and the plains by early November.











