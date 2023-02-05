National

When Pervez Musharraf Asked MS Dhoni Not To Get A Haircut

admin
41Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 33 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • When Pervez Musharraf Asked MS Dhoni Not To Get A Haircut | Watch Throwback Video

Pervez Musharraf’s comments on MS Dhoni came in 2004 after an ODI in Lahore when India visited their neighbours for a bilateral series.

Pervez Musharraf MS Dhoni, Pervez Musharraf likes MS Dhoni's Hair, Pervez Musharraf vs MS Dhoni, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan cricket, india, pakistan, mahendra singh dhoni, cricket,
Pervez Musharraf and MS Dhoni (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, who passed away on Sunday, had always been a keen follower of India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry and once asked Mahendra Singh Dhoni not to trim flowing hair.

The 79-year-old, Musharraf, died in a Dubai hospital after prolonged illness. The incident happened during India’s tour of Pakistan in 2004 for a bilateral series when Musharraf was the President of Pakistan.

After one of the ODIs, which India won in Lahore, Musharraf congratulated the Indian team and praised Dhoni for his hairstyle. “May I congratulate Dhoni on being the architect of the victory. May I tell Dhoni, I saw a placard asking you to get a haircut.

“If you want to take my opinion, you look good in this haircut. Don’t get a haircut,” Musharraf had said then. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 72 runs off just 46 deliveries. He was awarded ‘Player of the Match’.




Published Date: February 5, 2023 4:23 PM IST



Updated Date: February 5, 2023 4:26 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories