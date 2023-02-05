When Pervez Musharraf Asked MS Dhoni Not To Get A Haircut

Pervez Musharraf’s comments on MS Dhoni came in 2004 after an ODI in Lahore when India visited their neighbours for a bilateral series.
New Delhi: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf, who passed away on Sunday, had always been a keen follower of India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry and once asked Mahendra Singh Dhoni not to trim flowing hair.
The 79-year-old, Musharraf, died in a Dubai hospital after prolonged illness. The incident happened during India’s tour of Pakistan in 2004 for a bilateral series when Musharraf was the President of Pakistan.
After one of the ODIs, which India won in Lahore, Musharraf congratulated the Indian team and praised Dhoni for his hairstyle. “May I congratulate Dhoni on being the architect of the victory. May I tell Dhoni, I saw a placard asking you to get a haircut.
MS Dhoni, who went on to become Lt Col MS Dhoni, didn’t follow General Pervez Musharraf’s advice.
— Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) February 5, 2023
“If you want to take my opinion, you look good in this haircut. Don’t get a haircut,” Musharraf had said then. Dhoni scored an unbeaten 72 runs off just 46 deliveries. He was awarded ‘Player of the Match’.
Published Date: February 5, 2023 4:23 PM IST
Updated Date: February 5, 2023 4:26 PM IST
