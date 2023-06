Shubman Gill has taken on a new challenge by lending his voice to an animated character in the upcoming film “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”. The film, released on June 2, features a multiverse of alternate universes known as the ‘Spider-Verse’. While Shubman voiced the superhero, he did feel like one while playing for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023..

Shubman’s outstanding performance in the IPL has further solidified his position as a promising talent in the Indian national team’s batting lineup. With his impressive knock of 129 off 60 balls against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 2, Shubman has established himself as the potential successor to Virat Kohli.

“It felt like I could not do any mistakes. I was completely in the zone. I felt like a superhero,” Gill told The Hindu while speaking about his performance against Rohit Sharma’s boys.

However, despite the acclaim, Shubman remains humble and unaffected by the opinions of others. He attributes his remarkable performance to being in the zone and feeling invincible, much like a superhero.

“People will always have something to say about you – good or bad. But I don’t let that affect me,” he told the publication.

At the tender age of 23, Shubman Gill has showcased remarkable form, delivering standout performances throughout the year. Notably, he made headlines with a record-breaking double-century in an ODI match against New Zealand earlier in the year. Continuing his impressive run, Gill further solidified his stature in the IPL 2023, securing the coveted Orange Cap for his exceptional tally of 890 runs, which included three centuries.

Gill’s exceptional skills have caught the attention of cricketing legend Virat Kohli, who sees striking similarities between his own attributes and the young cricketer’s prowess. Gill has garnered a reputation among fans as the ‘Prince’ due to his immense talent and potential.

Expressing his desire to nurture Gill’s growth and unlock his full potential, Kohli emphasised the importance of allowing the young player to come into his own. The aim is for Gill to have a long and successful career, consistently delivering stellar performances for the Indian cricket team.

