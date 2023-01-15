When, Where, And How to Watch Ind vs Eng Hockey World Cup Match Online, on TV, Mobile

Home

India vs England Live Streaming: When, Where, And How to Watch Ind vs Eng Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Online, on TV, Mobile

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: India vs England’s face-off is all set to start today at 7:00 pm IST, check how you can watch the live streaming of the match on mobile and TV channels. Check LIVE streaming.

India vs England Live Streaming

Hosts India got their campaign off to a dream start as they blanked Spain 2-0 in their Hockey World Cup opener on Friday at the Birsa Munda stadium. Amit Rohidas opened the scoring in the first quarter with a stunning strike and then a cross by Hardik Singh was deflected by a Spanish defender to make it 2-0. India could have made it 3-0, but captain Harmanpreet Singh squandered a penalty.

On Sunday, India takes on Great Britain in what is expected to be India’s toughest game in the pool. England is also coming into the game on the back of a thumping win over Wales in their opener.

All in all, the India-Great Britain game promises to be a cracker.

Where to watch live streaming of the Hockey World Cup 2023 between India-England?

In India, all Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will India vs England first Hockey World Cup 2023 match be held?

India will take on England at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

When will India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match be held?

India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Sunday evening, 15 January.

At what time will India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match broadcast will be live on the Sports Select 2 SC and HD channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match live streaming will be on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. In addition, it will be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.



