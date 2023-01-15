National

When, Where, And How to Watch Ind vs Eng Hockey World Cup Match Online, on TV, Mobile

admin
36Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 36 Second


  • Home
  • Sports
  • India vs England Live Streaming: When, Where, And How to Watch Ind vs Eng Hockey World Cup 2023 Match Online, on TV, Mobile

Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: India vs England’s face-off is all set to start today at 7:00 pm IST, check how you can watch the live streaming of the match on mobile and TV channels. Check LIVE streaming.

India vs England, India vs England hockey live streaming, India vs England live streaming, India vs England live streaming online, India vs England live online streaming, Hockey News, Men's Hockey World Cup, Men's Hockey World Cup schedule, Men's Hockey World Cup live streaming, Men's Hockey World Cup TV broadcast, Men's Hockey World Cup channel, Hockey World Cup 2023, Hockey World Cup 2023 live streaming
Hockey World Cup 2023: After Spain Win, India Shift Focus To Crucial England Game

India vs England Live Streaming

Hosts India got their campaign off to a dream start as they blanked Spain 2-0 in their Hockey World Cup opener on Friday at the Birsa Munda stadium. Amit Rohidas opened the scoring in the first quarter with a stunning strike and then a cross by Hardik Singh was deflected by a Spanish defender to make it 2-0. India could have made it 3-0, but captain Harmanpreet Singh squandered a penalty.

On Sunday, India takes on Great Britain in what is expected to be India’s toughest game in the pool. England is also coming into the game on the back of a thumping win over Wales in their opener.

All in all, the India-Great Britain game promises to be a cracker.

Where to watch live streaming of the Hockey World Cup 2023 between India-England?
In India, all Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will India vs England first Hockey World Cup 2023 match be held?
India will take on England at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

When will India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match be held?
India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Sunday evening, 15 January.

At what time will India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?
India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match?
India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match broadcast will be live on the Sports Select 2 SC and HD channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match?
India vs England Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match live streaming will be on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. In addition, it will be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.




Published Date: January 15, 2023 9:33 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories