When, Where And How to Watch Online Telecast of Sitharaman

Budget 2023 LIVE Streaming: Amid high inflation and global recession, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her fourth Budget in the Parliament on February 1, 2023. This will be the last full budget of the Modi 2.0 government ahead of the general elections next year.
Several news channels Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV, DD News and others would broadcast Sitharaman’s speech LIVE. One can also watch the full speech on ZEE Business LIVE. The Live streaming of the ZEE Business is available here. It would give 360-degree coverage of Budget 2023 and a sharp analysis by experts on how it would impact ‘Aam Aadmi’s pocket.
The Union Budget 2023 will also be available to download on the ‘Union Budget Mobile App’ after the conclusion of budget presentation in the Parliament.
3 Steps to Download Budget 2023 Document
- Go to https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/
- Click on Budget Speeches
- Find the 2020-2021 PDF document
It is anticipated that the Budget 2023 will be be middle-class friendly and wll include plans to create jobs. Moreover, on the lines of the Vivad se Vishwas scheme, the government might introduce tax amnesty proposals to help reduce the litigation burden and aid revenue collection in the next fiscal.
Published Date: January 23, 2023 1:58 PM IST
Updated Date: January 23, 2023 1:58 PM IST
