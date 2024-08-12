NationalPolitics

When, Where to Watch PM Narendra Modi’s Speech On August 15

Independence Day is a reminder of our forefathers’ sacrifices and the importance of cherishing democratic and equal values.

New Delhi: As India approaches the celebration of its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024, the air is filled with a sense of patriotism and unity, creating a fervent atmosphere of national pride. The tricolor flag—saffron for courage, white for peace and truth, and green for faith and chivalry—represents India’s unity in diversity. Independence Day is a reminder of our forefathers’ sacrifices and the importance of cherishing democratic and equal values.

August 15 isn’t just another date; it stands as a testament to India’s resilience, unity, and diversity. As we celebrate, let’s honor the freedom fighters’ sacrifices and work towards a brighter future for the upcoming generations. Citizens across the country can watch the live stream of Prime Minister Modi’s speech and flag hoisting on several social media platforms, TV channels, and government websites. PM Modi will host the Indian National Flag from the ramparts of Red Fort.

Independence Day 2024 Live Streaming: Here’s How to Watch PM Narendra Modi’s Speech On August 15

At first, PM Modi will host the tricolor National Flag on the Red Fort in the national capital. After the flag hoisting, PM Modi is scheduled to address the nation and its citizens with a speech.

Doordarshan, an Indian public service broadcaster will telecast the Independence Day 2023 parade and PM Modi’s speech live. Apart from that, the prime minister’s address will also be live-streamed on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel as well as on its Twitter handle @PIB_India. It will also be live-streamed on the PMO Twitter handle.


