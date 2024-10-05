Where German Engineering Meets Indian Luxury: BMW Excellence Club and The Leela Unveil a Bespoke Luxury Experience at The Signature Soiree

In a unique collaboration, BMW Excellence Club and The Leela came together to present an extraordinary edition of The Signature Soiree, a fusion of unmatched luxury. This exclusive experience, hosted at The Leela Palace Udaipur, invited a select group of BMW Excellence Club members to indulge in an unforgettable journey that captured the essence of modern luxury.

Curated menu for the BMW event set up at the Leela Palace Udaipur

The two iconic brands recognized a significant shift in the preferences of today’s elite consumers-who no longer sought to simply indulge but to experience. The Signature Soire embodied this philosophy, delivering a perfect blend of BMW’s precision-driven engineering and The Leela brand’s luxury, rooted in India’s cultural legacy.

Team Leela with the BMW team

This edition of The Signature Soire, titled The Royal Reverie, invited esteemed guests on a carefully curated journey, beginning with a scenic drive in the iconic BMW i7 from BMW Gallops Autohaus, Ahmedabad, as they made their way to The Leela Palace Udaipur. Nestled along the pristine banks of Lake Pichola and set against the majestic Aravalli hills, The Leela Palace Udaipur offered an experience akin to royalty.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

From the moment of arrival, guests were enveloped in palatial luxury, starting with an EV boat ride across the tranquil waters of Lake Pichola. The evening unfurled with a traditional Rajasthani welcome, fine dining experiences, and curated art walks. The magic of Mewar came alive with a candle-lighting ritual and cultural performances, followed by curated cocktails named after the four pillars of the BMW Excellence Club, along with an exclusive preview of the Leela Picante, The Leela’s upcoming signature cocktail. The night ended with a star-lit dinner at the Sheesh Mahal and a breezy night boat ride.

Day two was equally captivating, with serene yoga sessions by the lake, temple rituals, and a holistic wellness breakfast courtesy of Aujasya by The Leela. Each element of this program was thoughtfully designed to elevate guests beyond luxury to an experiential nirvana, blending cultural richness with the modern amenities that The Leela is known for.

Commenting on the partnership, Shweta Jain, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, “Our partnership with BMW Excellence Club is a perfect embodiment of The Leela’s signature service ethos that “elevates guest to God”.This edition of BMW’s Signature Soiree offered guests not just an experience, but a curated story that celebrates the art of living exceptionally.”

Mr. Vitesh Barar, Director – Marketing, BMW India said, “At the BMW Excellence Club, our vision is to deliver bespoke experiences that resonate with the passions and lifestyles of our members. Our partnership with The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts exemplifies this commitment by creating exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime moments. The opportunity to drive the BMW i7 to the majestic Leela Palace Udaipur allows our customers to immerse themselves in a journey where luxury is not just seen, but truly lived. This experience celebrates innovation, performance, and sophistication in a way that transcends beyond the ordinary.”

This collaborative effort between BMW Excellence Club and The Leela is an affirmation that true luxury lies in the power of storytelling, experience, and authenticity-offering their guests not just an escape but a deeper connection to the art of living well.

About The Leela

The Leela promoted by private equity funds which are managed and/or advised by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., and operates twelve properties across key Indian business and leisure destinations. These include the hotels in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Kovalam, and Ashtamudi. The Leela also has a pipeline of future projects. The brand celebrates each hotel through its location, art, culture, and cuisine with services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. “The Leela” brand was ranked as #1 among the world’s best hospitality brands in 2020 and 2021, and among the world’s top three hospitality brands in 2023 and 2024, by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards Surveys. The Leela is committed to providing guests with stays in settings that provide an immersive Indian cultural experience to our guests. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About BMW Excellence Club

BMW Excellence Club is a members-only platform that curates tailored experiences and extends exclusive privileges across its key four pillars– Bespoke Travel, The High Life, The Grandstand and BMW Privileges to offer the best of travel, dining, retail, lifestyle, sports and more. Every experience is hand-picked to celebrate the pioneers of our culture and fulfil a desire for the extraordinary. With access to premium global events such as Cannes Film Festival or curated events such as Signature Soire along with a dedicated Concierge service, this exclusive platform extends unmatched luxury services to the first owners of a select few BMW cars ranging from BMW 8 Series Gran Coup, BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7, BMW XM, BMW iX, BMW Z4, BMW M2, BMW M4, & BMW M8.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information or inquiries about the BMW Excellence Club or Signature Soiree.

BMW Excellence Club Response Centre:

+91 22 4232 0281

(Monday to Saturday, 10:00 AM to 07:00 PM)

Email us @

contact@bmw-excellenceclub.in