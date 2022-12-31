Police said that Para Athlete identified as Jyoti Bajwa was last located near Paharganj and after that, she disappeared.

Where Is Jyoti Baweja? Delhi Police Still Clueless About The Para Athlete Missing For Past 12 Days

New Delhi: A national level para-athlete who went missing over 12 days ago had not been found by the Delhi police as they fail to gather any substantial clue so far. The police said they have received no leads yet in the case. Jyoti Baweja was last spotted in the Delhi metro CCTV cameras.

According to news agency ANI, Jyoti left her parents’ home to go to her in-laws’ house in Delhi on December 19th and since then her family has been running from pillar to post to find her whereabouts.

Police said that Para Athlete identified as Jyoti Bajwa was last located near Paharganj and after that, she disappeared. The investigation team found Jyoti boarding a metro train from the Janakpuri East Metro Station at around 5:45 PM. The next set of CCTV footage showed her deboard the train at the RK Ashram Marg station at 6:11 PM.

While talking to ANI, Jatin Bajwa, Jyoti’s brother said that he dropped Jyoti at Janakpuri East Metro station at around 5 pm on December 19. She boarded the metro for RK Ashram metro station. He added that minutes before she disappeared she was seen walking towards her home in the CCTV footage.

“She was seen coming out of the RK Ashram metro station at around 6.30 pm in the CCTV footage and was walking towards her home in Paharganj where her in-laws stay, but went untraceable,” Jatin said.”

Police said that they are trying to trace her but all efforts are in vain, as no CCTV footage has been recovered from where she was seen missing” Jatin added.

According to her family, before Jyoti’s phone got switched off, she had sent them a voice note at 6:27 PM saying that she won’t be coming back home that night. And since then, her mobile has been switched off.

According to police reports, Jyoti was a para Athlete playing a Skiing game and was married to a Delhi Based businessman in the year of 2015.



