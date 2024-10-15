Home

Ratan Tata news: Where is late Tata Sons chairman emeritus pet dog Goa? Is he alive or dead?

New Delhi: Ratan Tata, a distinguished business tycoon and philanthropist, took his last breath on Wednesday at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. Tata, left an incredible mark in the world of business with his visionary leadership. Often described as reserved and private, Tata became one of India’s most internationally-recognized business figures. Ratan Tata was cremated on Thursday evening after top industrialists, politicians and celebrities paid their last tributes on his mortal remains. Soon after his death, a whatsApp messages started circulating claiming that Ratan Tata’s dog ‘Goa’ has also passed away shortly after its owner’s demise.

However, this information turned out to be entirely false. The false news has been widely circulated across social media platforms, including WhatsApp. Senior Mumbai police officer Sudhir Kudalkar took note of the viral forwards on WhatsApp and debunked the fake news about its death.

He shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp message being shared across online groups wrongly claiming the dog has passed away after grieving the loss of its master. “Sad news…Tatas pet Dog GOA DIES AFTER 3 DAYS ..OF HIS DEATH .. That’s why they say that Dogs are more faithful to their masters, than human beings,” the WhatsApp forward read.

Sudhir Kudalkar is also known for his love for animals and rescuing them.

Refuting the claim and verifying it with Shantanu Naidu, a close friend and aide to the late philanthropist, Kudalkar stated that Ratan Tata’s dog Goa is not dead. He clarified on Instagram that the dog is alive and that the information about its death is fake.

“A WhatsApp message is circulating about Late Ratan Tata Ji’s pet dog, Goa, passed away. I verified this with Shantanu Naidu, who is also known as a close friend of Tata Ji and he confirmed that Goa is doing fine. Please make sure to verify facts before sharing posts,” the cop wrote.











