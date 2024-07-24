Where Is Puja Khedkar? Controversial IAS Officer’s Phones Switched Off, Fails To Report At Training Academy

Home

Khedkar’s alleged manipulation of her identity to appear for the all-India exam multiple times has attracted severe consequences. The UPSC has issued a show cause notice to cancel her selection and is considering barring her from future exams.

The controversy surrounding IAS officer Puja Khedkar has stirred up a storm of allegations and investigations. Accused of submitting fake disability and caste certificates to secure her selection, Khedkar failed to report to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie by the scheduled deadline on Tuesday (July 23). This failure to comply with the academy’s directives has raised further questions about her credibility and intentions. Sources at the Mussoorie academy told TOI that Puja had cited “personal reasons” for her inability to report to the academy.

At present, the probationary IAS officer has switched off her phones. Meanwhile, Pune Collector’s Office has ordered a probe into allegations of getting disability certificates in a fraudulent manner against Khedkar, India Today reported.

The order came after Divyang Kalyan Commissionerate wrote a letter seeking an inquiry against the controversial IAS trainee and the concerned doctor who gave her a false disability certificate.

Her training programme at the prestigious LBSNAA in Mussoorie, known for grooming civil servants, has been halted, with a deadline set for her return by July 23. The situation escalated when Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre terminated Khedkar’s training period with the government. Allegations of misrepresentation and falsification in her civil service application have led to a criminal case against her.

Khedkar’s alleged manipulation of her identity to appear for the all-India exam multiple times has attracted severe consequences. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a show cause notice to cancel her selection and is considering barring her from future exams. Delhi Police have now filed a case against the young officer and probe is on.











