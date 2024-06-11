Home

News

Where Will Odisha New Chief Minister Stay? Search For Official Residence Intensifies

The Odisha administration department had started the exercise to look for an appropriate official quarter for the new chief minister’s residence.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Odisha Assembly (File photo)

Bhubaneswar: As the BJP is all set to announce the name of new chief minister for Odisha anytime soon on Wednesday, a search has been started for an official residence of the state CM. Currently, Odisha does not have an official CM’s residence as Naveen Patnaik was operating from his own residence – Naveen Niwas – for the last 24 years.

A report by TOI stated that the state administration department had started the exercise to look for an appropriate official quarter for the new chief minister’s residence.

The report suggested that a few vacant quarters including the CM’s grievance cell have been shortlisted for the new CM’s residence. And after the quarter is finalised, immediate renovation and installation of facilities will start, however, it will take some time for the complete renovation work.

It should be noted that several former chief ministers such as JB Patnaik and Giridhar Gamang used to reside in a government quarter located on the stretch between Raj Bhavan and AG Square. Later that quarter got converted into the chief minister’s grievance cell by Naveen Patnaik.

For some time, the state administration is planning to get a suite ready in the state guest house for temporary accommodation of the chief minister till a suitable house is found.

In the meantime, it has been decided that the swearing-in ceremony of Odisha’s new Chief Minister will take place on June 12, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal said on Monday.

“PM Modi will reach on 12th June by 2:30 pm for the oath-taking ceremony. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 5:00 pm. Tomorrow the BJP legislative meeting will be held.”

On being asked if he is in the race for CM face he says, “BJPs parliamentary board will decide…No one is in the race (for the post of Chief Minister) in BJP…The observers will reach tomorrow.”

Former Union Minister and BJP MP from Balasore, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, said that the central observers will elect the next Chief Minister of Odisha tomorrow.

“Union Ministers and Central Observers, Rajnath Singh and Bhupendra Yadav, to chair the first BJP legislative meeting at 4:30 pm at party headquarters in Bhubaneswar on June 11. The central observers should elect the leader of the party’s legislative assembly in Odisha,” he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as central observers for the appointment of the Chief Minister of Odisha.











