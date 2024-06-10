Home

Modi 3.0: Which Cabinet Minister Gets What Portfolio? Check Full List Of Ministry Allocation

Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row and along with him, his 71-membered Council of Ministers also took their oath. Take a look at the complete list of Cabinet Ministers and the portfolios allotted to them…

PM Modi Cabinet

PM Modi Cabinet Ministers And Portfolios: Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India on June 9, by the President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Along with PM Modi, his Council of Ministers, which include 71 winning Members of Parliament (MPs) from BJP and the other NDA Allies took their oath. While the complete list of ministers who are going to be part of the Modi 3.0 Government and have been sworn-in has been released, their portfolios were yet to be announced. Today, as PM Modi attends first meeting as Prime Minister, the portfolio allotment or the ministry allocation is being announced. Check complete list…

The Members of Parliament (MPs) who have been sworn-in as the Cabinet Ministers for the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are mentioned below. These Cabinet ministers are yet to be allotted their respective portfolios; according to reports, here are the portfolios…

Rajnath Singh – Ministry of Defence Amit Shah – Home Ministry Nitin Gadkari – Ministry of Road Transport & Highways JP Nadda Shivraj Singh Chouhan – Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Nirmala Sitharaman – Ministry of Finance S Jaishankar Manohar Lal Khattar – HD Kumaraswamy Piyush Goyal Dharmendra Pradhan Jitan Ram Manjhi – Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh Sarbananda Sonowal Dr Virendra Kumar Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Pralhad Joshi Jual Oram Giriraj Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw Jyotiraditya Scindia Bhupender Yadav Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Annapurna Devi Kiren Rijiju Hardeep Singh Puri Mansukh Mandaviya G Kishan Reddy Chirag Paswan CR Patil

In order of their swearing-in, take a look at the complete list of Council of Ministers that will be part of the PM Modi-led government…

Rajnath Singh Amit Shah Nitin Gadkari JP Nadda Shivraj Singh Chouhan Nirmala Sitharaman S Jaishankar Manohar Lal Khattar HD Kumaraswamy Piyush Goyal Dharmendra Pradhan Jitam Ram Manjhi Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh Sarbananda Sonowal Dr Birendra Kumar Ram Mohan Naidu Prahlad Joshi Jual Oram Giriraj Singh Ashwini Vaishnaw Jyotiraditya Scindia Bhupendra Yadav Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Annapoorna Devi Kiren Rijiju Hardeep Singh Puri Mansukh Mandaviya G Kishan Reddy Chirag Paswan CR Patil Rao Inderjit Singh Jitendra Singh Arjun Ram Meghwal Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav Jayant Chaudhary Jitin Prasada Shripad Yesso Naik Pankaj Chaudhary Krishan Pal Athawale Ramdas Bandu Ram Nath Thakue Nityanand Rai Anupriya Singh Patel V Somanna Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani SP Singh Baghel Shobha Karandlaje Kirti Vardhan Singh BL Verma Shantanu Thakur Suresh Gopi L Murugan Ajay Tamta Bandi Sanjay Kumar Kamlesh Paswan Bhagirath Choudhary Satish Chandra Dubey Sanjay Seth Ravneet Singh Bittu Durga Das Uikey Raksha Nikhil Khadse Sukanta Majumdar Savitri Thakur Tokhan Sahu Raj Bhushan Choudhary Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma Harsh Malhotra Nimbuben Bambhania Murlidhar Mohol George Kurian Parbitra Margherita











