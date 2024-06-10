NationalPolitics

Which Cabinet Minister Gets What Portfolio? Check Full List Of Ministry Allocation

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 10, 2024
0 58 2 minutes read

  • Home
  • News
  • Modi 3.0: Which Cabinet Minister Gets What Portfolio? Check Full List Of Ministry Allocation

Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row and along with him, his 71-membered Council of Ministers also took their oath. Take a look at the complete list of Cabinet Ministers and the portfolios allotted to them…

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
PM Modi Cabinet
PM Modi Cabinet

PM Modi Cabinet Ministers And Portfolios: Narendra Modi was sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India on June 9, by the President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Along with PM Modi, his Council of Ministers, which include 71 winning Members of Parliament (MPs) from BJP and the other NDA Allies took their oath. While the complete list of ministers who are going to be part of the Modi 3.0 Government and have been sworn-in has been released, their portfolios were yet to be announced. Today, as PM Modi attends first meeting as Prime Minister, the portfolio allotment or the ministry allocation is being announced. Check complete list…

Modi 3.0 Union Cabinet: Ministers And Portfolios – Full List

The Members of Parliament (MPs) who have been sworn-in as the Cabinet Ministers for the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are mentioned below. These Cabinet ministers are yet to be allotted their respective portfolios; according to reports, here are the portfolios…

  1. Rajnath Singh – Ministry of Defence
  2. Amit Shah – Home Ministry
  3. Nitin Gadkari – Ministry of Road Transport & Highways
  4. JP Nadda
  5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan – Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development
  6. Nirmala Sitharaman – Ministry of Finance
  7. S Jaishankar
  8. Manohar Lal Khattar –
  9. HD Kumaraswamy
  10. Piyush Goyal
  11. Dharmendra Pradhan
  12. Jitan Ram Manjhi – Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME)
  13. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh
  14. Sarbananda Sonowal
  15. Dr Virendra Kumar
  16. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu
  17. Pralhad Joshi
  18. Jual Oram
  19. Giriraj Singh
  20. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  21. Jyotiraditya Scindia
  22. Bhupender Yadav
  23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  24. Annapurna Devi
  25. Kiren Rijiju
  26. Hardeep Singh Puri
  27. Mansukh Mandaviya
  28. G Kishan Reddy
  29. Chirag Paswan
  30. CR Patil

Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Full List Of Council Of Ministers Sworn-In With Prime Minister

In order of their swearing-in, take a look at the complete list of Council of Ministers that will be part of the PM Modi-led government…

  1. Rajnath Singh
  2. Amit Shah
  3. Nitin Gadkari
  4. JP Nadda
  5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  6. Nirmala Sitharaman
  7. S Jaishankar
  8. Manohar Lal Khattar
  9. HD Kumaraswamy
  10. Piyush Goyal
  11. Dharmendra Pradhan
  12. Jitam Ram Manjhi
  13. Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh
  14. Sarbananda Sonowal
  15. Dr Birendra Kumar
  16. Ram Mohan Naidu
  17. Prahlad Joshi
  18. Jual Oram
  19. Giriraj Singh
  20. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  21. Jyotiraditya Scindia
  22. Bhupendra Yadav
  23. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  24. Annapoorna Devi
  25. Kiren Rijiju
  26. Hardeep Singh Puri
  27. Mansukh Mandaviya
  28. G Kishan Reddy
  29. Chirag Paswan
  30. CR Patil
  31. Rao Inderjit Singh
  32. Jitendra Singh
  33. Arjun Ram Meghwal
  34. Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav
  35. Jayant Chaudhary
  36. Jitin Prasada
  37. Shripad Yesso Naik
  38. Pankaj Chaudhary
  39. Krishan Pal
  40. Athawale Ramdas Bandu
  41. Ram Nath Thakue
  42. Nityanand Rai
  43. Anupriya Singh Patel
  44. V Somanna
  45. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
  46. SP Singh Baghel
  47. Shobha Karandlaje
  48. Kirti Vardhan Singh
  49. BL Verma
  50. Shantanu Thakur
  51. Suresh Gopi
  52. L Murugan
  53. Ajay Tamta
  54. Bandi Sanjay Kumar
  55. Kamlesh Paswan
  56. Bhagirath Choudhary
  57. Satish Chandra Dubey
  58. Sanjay Seth
  59. Ravneet Singh Bittu
  60. Durga Das Uikey
  61. Raksha Nikhil Khadse
  62. Sukanta Majumdar
  63. Savitri Thakur
  64. Tokhan Sahu
  65. Raj Bhushan Choudhary
  66. Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma
  67. Harsh Malhotra
  68. Nimbuben Bambhania
  69. Murlidhar Mohol
  70. George Kurian
  71. Parbitra Margherita





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 10, 2024
0 58 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Bypolls to 13 Assembly Seats in 7 States on July 10, Results on July 13

June 10, 2024

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 10.06.2024 For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM LIVE

June 10, 2024

Hundreds of Cleft Affected Individuals Connect at Smile Train’s Flagship Event, Cleft Con India 2024

June 10, 2024

BREAKING NEWS: LeT Claims Responsibility Of Reasi Terror Attack That Killed 9 Pilgrims Going To Vaishno Devi

June 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow