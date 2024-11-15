Home

India’s Pinaka vs China’s PHL-03: Which rocket launcher is more powerful? Know about their range, specifications

France is interested in purchasing the Pinaka guided systems.

New Delhi: India’s Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system is being exported to Armenia. The French military is also considering purchasing it. Now this rocket system has become even more powerful. India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday, October 14 evening, said it has successfully achieved the flight of the Guided Pinaka weapon system as part of the Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) validation trials.

This is the guided version of Pinaka. This means that the rocket can be used for precision attack. Furthermore, its range has increased to 75 km.

The Pinaka system is being upgraded to compete with China. Currently, the Pinaka Mk-I has a range of 37 km. The Pinaka Mk-II has a range of 60 km. It can fire 12 rockets in 44 seconds. India intends to export it and Armenia has already purchased this system.

PHL-03 of China

China’s PHL-03 is a self-propelled 12-tube rocket launcher loaded on a truck. It takes 300 mm rockets. Its design is based on the Soviet-made BM-30 Smerk rocket artillery system. The main task of this rocket launcher is to attack a large number of soldiers, attack airfields, command centers, and air defense batteries.

It carries BRE 300 MM rockets, which have a range of 130 km. Each rocket weighs 800 kg. It has a warhead of 280 kg. In October 2020, the report said that a new type of rocket was installed in PHL-03 which increased its firing range by 30 km.

China’s AR-3

China’s AR-3 is a multiple launch rocket system. It is also designed to launch guided rockets. It is known for its range and mobility. The AR-3 is mounted on a truck, which can deploy rapidly in different terrains. This system can fire rockets within a range of 200 km. India is developing the Pinaka system with a range of 120 km, 150 km, and 200 km to compete with China.











