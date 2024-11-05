Home

News

While India waits for Tejas aircraft, China unveils new ‘invisible’ fighter jet which Pakistan is buying, its name is…

Pakistan’s army has also purchased this fighter jet.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tensions with the US and India, China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force has introduced its fifth-generation new fighter jet J-35A to the world at the country’s Zhuhai Airshow.

It is said that the J-35A is Chinese answer to America’s F-35. China’s military claims that this fighter jet is equipped with stealth technology and it cannot be tracked by any radar systems. In this way, the Chinese aircraft will be invisible in a way and will be able to carry out operations inside the enemy territory.

The J-35A is a medium-sized stealth fighter capable of performing multiple roles, said Colonel Niu Wenbo of the Chinese Air Force. Pakistan’s army has also purchased this fighter jet of China and its supply is going to start soon. Pakistani pilots are taking training to fly it.

While China and Pakistan are joining their air forces with stealth fighter jets, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is still waiting for a new version of its indigenous fourth generation fighter jet Tejas. US company GE is not providing engines for the new version of Tejas fighter jets. They said that they will now be able to supply it in the year 2025.

While the Indian Air Force (IAF) is waiting for Tejas, the biggest enemy China is including new fighter jets one after the other. Not only this, China is also giving it to Pakistan, due to which the danger is increasing significantly while India’s Tejas is not equipped with stealth technology.

China’s J-35A answer to America’s F-35?

The Zhuhai Air Show is going to be held in China from November 12 to 17. Russia’s Sukhoi-57 fighter jet has also arrived to join it. A Chinese military official released a picture of this fighter jet but did not give more information.

He also did not say whether it has been inducted into the Air Force or not. After the US, China has now become the second country whose air force includes two types of stealth fighter jets. China already has J-20 stealth fighter jets. This new fighter jet is being discussed in China’s social media.

Defense experts say that China’s J-35 fighter jet is the answer to America’s F-35. Unlike the F-35, the J-35 fighter is not equipped with vertical take-off and landing capabilities.











