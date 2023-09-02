Whiteland Corporation and Shapoorji Pallonji E&C Join Forces for the Construction of The Aspen & Aspen Iconic in Gurugram

Whiteland Corporation, a visionary real estate developer based in Gurugram, has announced a strategic collaboration with Shapoorji Pallonji E&C, a renowned construction partner, for their prestigious residential projects, The Aspen & Aspen Iconic. These projects are set to be located on the upcoming growth corridor of Gurugram, specifically in sector 76. The partnership involves a vast construction area of 3.3 million square feet comprising of 11 towers ranging from 30 to 43 stories.

Whiteland The Aspen, Sector 76, Gurugram

The flagship residential township has been meticulously designed & planned by industry experts namely ‘Padma Bhushan Awardee’ Architect Hafeez Contractor as Principal Design Architect, Vintech Consultants as Structural Partners, Sanelac as MEP Consultants and Oracles Landscape as Landscape Architects. Shapoorji Pallonji E&C, known for their finesse and expertise in construction, will bring the execution brilliance to Whitelands projects through their world class craftsmanship.

Mr. Raj Kumar, COO-Projects of Whiteland Corporation, expressed the significance of this collaboration, stating that partnering with Shapoorji Pallonji E&C demonstrates their dedication to deliver excellence in every aspect of real estate development. He emphasized that Whiteland is earnestly committed to timely delivery along with best construction quality in all our projects and present conglomeration of experts empowers the company towards this aim. The core vision is to create eco-friendly and sustainable landmark developments.

Its also great to hear that Mr. Satish Sinha, the Regional Head (North India) Shapoorji Pallonji E&C, is pleased to be associated with Whiteland Corporations for captioned projects. This partnership signifies that Shapoorji Pallonji E&C is looking forward to providing its safe, quality, and timebound construction services to bring Whitelands vision to life. This collaboration between the two companies will lead to the successful development of landmark residential complexes in Gurugram.

The partnership between Whiteland Corporation & Shapoorji Pallonji E&C has been carefully crafted after conducting thorough due diligence. Shapoorji Pallonji E&Cbacked with a legacy of over 158 years has a presence in over 40 countries & a delivery record spanning more than 380 million square feet across various sectors especially township developments, smart cities, hotels, residential condominiums, IT Parks, Airport Terminals etc. The company has been ranked 54 amongst the top 250 international contractors by ENR in 2021. In addition, they have received 15 awards from NSCI (National Safety Council of India) in 2021 under the Buildings construction sector. The notable developments include Cybercity, Trump Towers, Two Horizon & The Primus in Gurugram, RBI Headquarters and The Imperial in Mumbai.

Whiteland Corporation further intends to bring onboard leading global consultants in the fields of Project management, Quality Assurance, Sustainable developments etc. to ensure holistic development and delivery of all their projects.

