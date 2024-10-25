Home

Priyanka Gandhi vs Rahul Gandhi vs Robert Vadra: Who among them is the richest?

After Priyanka Gandhi filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election, her asset details were revealed. Now, lets find out who among Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Robert Vadra is the wealthiest.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has recently filed her nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election. Accompanying her were her brother Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. In her election affidavit, Priyanka Gandhi detailed her assets and wealth, including information about her husband, Robert Vadra. According to her affidavit, she has declared assets worth over ₹12 crore, which includes a house in Shimla valued at Rs. 5.63 crore.

Regarding her real estate holdings, Priyanka reported that the total value exceeds Rs. 7.74 crore. This includes two inherited agricultural lands in the Mehrauli area of New Delhi, in which Rahul Gandhi is a co-owner. One half of that land features a farmhouse worth more than Rs. 2.10 crore. Additionally, she noted that she possesses a self-earned residential property in Shimla, currently valued at over Rs. 5.63 crore.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Income Sources

According to her election affidavit, Priyanka Gandhi reported a total income of over Rs. 46.39 lakh for the financial year 2023-2024, derived from various sources including rental income, bank interest, and other investments.

She disclosed that she possesses more than Rs. 4.24 crore in liquid assets. This includes:

Bank Deposits : Balances in three different bank accounts.

: Balances in three different bank accounts. Mutual Fund Investments : Investments in various mutual funds.

: Investments in various mutual funds. Public Provident Fund (PPF) : Contributions to her PPF account.

: Contributions to her PPF account. Gifted Car : A Honda CR-V car gifted by her husband, Robert Vadra.

: A Honda CR-V car gifted by her husband, Robert Vadra. Gold Assets: 4,400 grams of gold valued at Rs. 1.15 crore.

Robert Vadra’s Asset Declaration

In her election affidavit, Priyanka Gandhi revealed that her husband, Robert Vadra, holds over Rs. 37.9 crore in liquid assets and more than Rs. 27.64 crore in immovable property. The affidavit also indicated that he has liabilities amounting to Rs. 15.75 lakh.

Additionally, Vadra is currently facing income tax reassessment proceedings for the financial year 2012-13, which may require him to pay over Rs. 15 lakh in taxes. This disclosure highlights the significant financial portfolio and ongoing tax matters of Robert Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi’s Asset Declaration

In his election affidavit during the June Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi declared assets worth over Rs. 20 crore. He reported a total of Rs. 9,24,59,264 in liquid assets, which includes:

Shares : Rs. 4,33,60,519

: Rs. 4,33,60,519 Mutual Funds : Rs. 3,81,33,572

: Rs. 3,81,33,572 Bank Balance : Rs. 26,25,157

: Rs. 26,25,157 Gold : 333.3 grams

: 333.3 grams Jewelry : Rs. 4,20,850 (with 168.8 grams of pure gold)

: Rs. 4,20,850 (with 168.8 grams of pure gold) Gold Bonds: Rs. 15,21,740

Additionally, Rahul declared Rs. 11,15,02,598 in immovable property, which consists of Rs. 9,04,89,000 in self-acquired assets and Rs. 2,10,13,598 in inherited assets. He also disclosed Rs. 55,000 in cash and liabilities amounting to Rs. 49,79,184.

Among his immovable assets, he owns approximately 3.778 acres of agricultural land in Sultanpur village, jointly held with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, as well as a commercial apartment (office space) of 5,838 square feet in Signature Towers, Gurugram, valued at around ₹9.05 crore.












