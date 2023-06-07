Menu
Search
Subscribe
National

Who are favourites to win WTC 2023 Final, Australia or India? Sunil Gavaskar disagrees with Ricky Ponting

By: admin

Date:


India and Australia are preparing for a momentous clash in the highly-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final, scheduled to be held at ‘The Oval’ in London. The match, spanning five days from June 7 to June 11, will witness Team India, led by the Rohit Sharma, vying to secure the coveted ICC trophy after a close defeat in the previous edition against New Zealand.

As the encounter draws near, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting expressed his belief that the Indian team might be at a disadvantage due to fatigue from the gruelling IPL 2023 season. Ponting highlighted that while the Australians had fewer participants in the T20 tournament and thus a fresh mindset, the Indian players had been actively involved in the highly competitive IPL.

In response to Ponting’s viewpoint, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar refuted the claim, emphasising the importance of match practice before significant fixtures, irrespective of the format. Gavaskar asserted that the Indian team holds the edge over Australia, with most players having accumulated valuable playing time, either through the IPL or other engagements like Cheteshwar Pujara’s participation in County Cricket.

“For a big match, you need miles under your feet. And most of the Indian players have done that. Even one player who was not in the IPL, Pujara was playing County Cricket and was scoring centuries for fun. So yes, the Indians are in a better position,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“I will give the edge to India. I don’t agree with the fact that the conditions favour Australia,” he added.

The WTC Final, conducted under the purview of the International Cricket Council (ICC), will witness the utilisation of the renowned Dukes’ ball, a preferred choice for Test matches and elite-level cricket in England. The India vs Australia match is set to commence at 3 PM Indian time, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM.

Indian cricket fans eagerly anticipating the thrilling WTC 2023 Final can tune in to the live broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The match will be available for viewing on various TV channels under the Star Sports umbrella. For those who prefer the convenience of online streaming, the live coverage of the WTC Final can be accessed through the Disney+Hotstar App and Website.

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

More
Less

Updated: 07 Jun 2023, 10:57 AM IST



Source link

Previous article
Virat Kohli Hails Rohit Sharma Ahead of WTC Final
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights