Who are favourites to win WTC 2023 Final, Australia or India? Sunil Gavaskar disagrees with Ricky Ponting

India and Australia are preparing for a momentous clash in the highly-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final, scheduled to be held at ‘The Oval’ in London. The match, spanning five days from June 7 to June 11, will witness Team India, led by the Rohit Sharma, vying to secure the coveted ICC trophy after a close defeat in the previous edition against New Zealand.
