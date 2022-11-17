Who Are Most And Least Expensive Teams During Qatar Showpiece

England are the highest valued team in the FIFA World Cup while Costa Rica is least expensive. Qatar stand second from last.

Manchester City’s Phil Foden will represent England in FIFA World Cup 2022. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The FIFA World Cup 2022 is just a nights days in Qatar and the global stars have already started to descend in the capital. All the 32 qualified teams have done their homework to bring in their best possible squad as there will be no margin or error for any of them.

The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are maybe some of the biggest names on offer during the month-long tournament but the real deal lies in when it comes to the valuation of a team.

Let’s discuss the most and least expensive squads in the FIFA World Cup 2022 that starts on November 20.

England: Despite much debate over the exclusion of Reece James, Ivan Toney and Jadon Sancho to name a few, England remain the most expensive squad to travel to Qatar. One of the strongest contenders to win the World Cup, the Three Lions are valued at more than 1.26 billion euros according to Sportingpedia.

Currently valued at 110m euros, Manchester City’s Phil Foden is the most expensive player in the English squad. Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham follows Foden at 100m euros in recent market value. One can’t ignore captain Harry Kane and midfielder Declan Rice valued at 90m and 80m euros respectively.

England are placed in Group B with Iran, USA and Wales. Gareth Southgate’s side will kick off their campaign against Iran on November 21.

Costa Rica: Costa Rica stand last when it comes to squad valuation at 23 million euros according to CIES. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is the most expensive player in the squad at 4 million euros. Navas has won three UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid. Hosts Qatar is the second from last in the list with a valuation of 29 million euros.

(This copy is written by Aviral Shukla)




