Home

News

WHO begins training for mass casualty management at AIIMS

This course will be for five days that includes three days for the course and two days for training. The participating team includes AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, and AIIMS Jammu.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

WHO begins training for mass casualty management at AIIMS (Photo Credit- ANI)

New Delhi: The WHO Academy Mass Casualty Management (MCM) has launched its first Training of Trainers (TOT) Programme for Emergency Units Preparedness and Response in India being held at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre in New Delhi. This Mass Casualty Management programme, developed by the WHO Academy, is specially designed for the frontline healthcare professionals including doctors, nurses, logistics staff, administrators, and technicians working in emergency units.

“This is a Patented Mass Casualty Course which will be useful during a situation like Mass Casualty that hospital should have to handle mass casualties so that maximum lives can be saved. This team has experience from Somalia, Iraq etc., and various other countries. Our vision is that the faculty that will be trained here at AIIMS trauma centre will provide training all over the country in hospitals and medical institute’s,” said Professor Kamran Farooque, Chief of the JPNATC AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“This course will be for five days that includes three days for the course and two days for training; faculty from other AIIMS is also participating,” he added.

Dr. Harald Veen, Course Lead for the Mass Casualty Management Course at WHO EMRO, said, “It’s not possible to give treatment to every patient who is at risk of losing life, it’s for exceptional situations of mass casualties. During situations like mass casualties choices have to be made that how to utilise available resources, how to use those resources who need it most. This is for exceptional situations where hospital really has to change their normal patient management policy, mass casualty management model has been developed with international group of experts by WHO for the benefits of patients. We are very happy to be introducing such system in India and to take forward this mass casualty management.”

He further stated, “The purpose of the training is to enable hospitals to give best training to the hospital when too many people are to be treated at the same time during a critical situation.”

Dr Ali Mehdi, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Medical director, Kent and Canterbury Hospital, UK, elaborated, “If being able to save the life of even a single person is a big achievement, we believe not only AIIMS but also in India this is a big event.”

The participating team includes AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, and AIIMS Jammu.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) stated, “After completing the MCM course based on the principles identified in this publication, learners should be able to evaluate the local situation to ensure that an “all hazards” approach is followed.”

(With ANI Inputs)











