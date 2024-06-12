Home

WHO Confirms Human Cas Of Bird Flu in West Bengal, 2nd Case Of Avian Influenza A(H9N2) Reported In India

This incident marks the second reported human case of avian influenza A(H9N2) in India, with the first case documented back in 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed a case of human infection with the H9N2 virus in a four-year-old child from West Bengal. The child was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital after experiencing severe respiratory issues, high fever, and abdominal cramps in February. Despite being discharged three months later following diagnosis and treatment, the situation took a turn for the worse.

After being initially diagnosed with hyperreactive airway disease, the patient tested positive for influenza B and adenovirus in early February. However, a recurrence of severe respiratory distress on March 3 led to readmission to the pediatric ICU and intubation, according to a report in Reuters. Subsequent tests revealed the presence of influenza A (not sub-typed) and rhinovirus, prompting further investigation at the National Influenza Centre.

The patient had exposure to poultry at home and in his surroundings, and there were no known person reporting symptoms of respiratory illness among his family and other contacts, the agency said.

The H9N2 virus, known for causing mild illness, poses a potential threat as the United Nations agency warns of sporadic human cases. This avian influenza virus is highly prevalent in poultry across various regions, raising concerns for possible outbreaks. Vigilance and swift action are crucial to prevent the escalation of this virus and safeguard public health. Continuous monitoring and collaboration are essential to address the evolving challenges posed by such infectious diseases.











