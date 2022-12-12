Who Did Rahul Gandhi Wink To In Parliament And What Was The Message Finally Revealed

Remember the much-famous wink of Rahul Gandhi after he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha on July 20, 2018?

Rahul Gandhi’s wink: Remember the much-famous wink of Rahul Gandhi after he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the no-confidence motion debate in the Lok Sabha on July 20, 2018? A lot had been presumed about the gesture and finally, on Sunday, during a discussion on the forum of Agenda Aaj Tak, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi revealed the secret. Imran Pratapgarhi was replying to a query from BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi.

WHAT DID RAHUL GANDHI MEAN BY THE WINK AND WHO WAS AT THE OTHER END?

Imran Pratapgarhi told that the wink was directed at BJP leader and Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was a Congress MP then before switching over to the saffron party. Rahul Gandhi had told Jyotiraditya Scindia by winking that “your place is in BJP”.

BJP ACCUSES CONGRESS OF ‘HATRED’ FOR PM MODI

In fact, during the discussion, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi said that Congress leaders have used “bad words for PM Modi” and “always looked at PM Modi with hatred”. In response to this, Imran Pratapgarhi said that Narendra Modi was hugged by Rahul Gandhi.

To this, Sudhanshu Trivedi took a jibe at Imran and said that Rahul had made gestures with his eyes and spoilt the game. That is when Imran Pratapgarhi made the above “observation”.



