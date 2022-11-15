Who Is Aftab Amin Poonawalla Mumbai Food Blogger Chopped Up His Live In Partner Into 35 Pieces

According to police officials, 13 body parts were found after the accused pinpointed the areas where he had thrown them, but only after their forensic examination, it can be confirmed if they belong to the victim.

Aftab Amin Poonawalla — Mumbai Food Blogger Who Chopped Up His Live-In Partner Into 35 Pieces

Shraddha Murder Case: The Delhi police has arrested a man for killing his 28-year-old girlfriend Shraddha Vikas Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces. In the horrific tale of betrayal, the accused, a trained chef evaded detection for six months while he continued to live in the same house where he kept the body of Shraddha in a 300-litre fridge at his south Delhi’s Mehrauli residence before dumping them across city one-by-one.

After his arrest, Aaftab confessed to the crime and told the police that he killed Shraddha Walkar after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into pieces was inspired by “Dexter”, an American crime TV series. The victim, who is from Vasai in Maharashtra was in a relationship with Aaftab Poonawala and worked in the same call centre since 2019. According to police the victim’s family was against their relationship and therefore the couple started living in Naigaon and later shifted to Delhi.

WHO IS AAFTAB AMIN POONAWALLA

Aaftab Amin Poonawalla is a resident of Unique Park, Diwanman in Vasai West with his parents and younger brother. His Mother is a housewife and father, a wholesale supplier of shoes. He studied at St. Francis High School in Vasai. Poonawalla graduated with a B.M.S degree from L S Raheja College in Mumbai. Reportedly, he also studies Bachelor of Management Studies from a Santacruz college but left mid-way. Poonawalla is food blogger by profession, he runs a food blog on Instagram by the name ‘HungryChokro’. Before shifting to Delhi, Aaftab and Shraddha was residing in Regal Apartment in Sanskruti Complex, Vasai West. The accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawalla (28) was also residing in the vicinity. The duo fell in love while working in Mumbai. Shraddha worked at the call centre for a multintional company. When their families refused to accept their relationship, the couple shifted to Delhi and started living at a rented apartment in the Chhatarpur area, Mehrauli.

WHAT LED TO SHRADDHA WALKAR’s MURDER

On May 18, the couple had a heated argument over marriage following which Aaftab strangled Shraddha to death. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces bought a refrigerator, and kept them in it. He later scattered them across the city over a period of 18 days. He used to go out every night around 2 am to throw some body parts in forest area of Chhattarpur. For the next few weeks after the murder, Poonawala allegedly interacted with the woman’s friends using her social media accounts so as to not arouse any suspicion. According to police officials, 13 body parts were found after the accused pinpointed the areas where he had thrown them, but only after their forensic examination, it can be confirmed if they belong to the victim. They are yet to find the murder weapon.



