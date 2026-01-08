Home

Who is Anil Agarwal, the Bihar born industrialist who came to Mumbai with a tiffin box

Anil Agarwal is counted among the top rich people of the country. Scroll down to know his success story and current net worth.

Who is Anil Agarwal?

What’s the success story behind Anil Agarwal?

What’s the current net worth of Anil Agarwal?

In a shocking incident on Thursday, Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of mining billionaire Anil Agarwal, passed away in the US aged 49. Notably, Agnivesh was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL). As per media reports, the son of the businessman got injured in a skiing accident and was recovering when he died of a cardiac arrest. The death of Agnivesh Agarwal has brought the focus back to Anil Agarwal who is counted among the top rich people of the country. Here are all the details you need to know about Anil Agarwal, the founder and chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited.Anil Agarwal is one of India’s most famous industrialists who started his journey from a humble background in Bihar. Now the founder and chairperson of Vedanta Group, Anil joined his father’s business after completing his schooling in Patna instead of going to college.Anil Agarwal left Bihar for Mumbai at the age of 20 carrying only a tiffin box with no money. Born into a Marwari family of Bihar, Anil started his career in 1970 in the scrap business. In 1976, Anil bought the Shamsher Sterling Cable Company, but it failed. Not stopping here, Anil went on to start nine businesses, all of which collapsed. However, this was only the beginning and Anil Agarwal saw massive success in later part of his life.Anil’s luck changed in the 1980s after he acquired Sterlite Industries in 1980. A government decision in 1986 allowing private firms to make telephone cables created new opportunities. In the year 1990, Sterlite became the first private company in India to refine copper, marking a major turnaround in his journey. As per Forbes, the approximate net worth of Anil Agarwal is $3 billion, which is Rs 27,000 crore.