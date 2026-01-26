Home

News

Who is Antonio Costa, the Chief Guest of Indias Republic Day 2026? Has Indian ancestral roots

President Droupadi Murmu lead the celebrations from Kartavya Path, New Delhi, with the President of the European Council Mr Antonio Costa.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. The day holds immense historical significance. The 77th Republic Day celebrations are organised around the central theme “150 Years of Vande Mataram”. President Droupadi Murmu lead the celebrations from Kartavya Path, New Delhi, with the President of the European Council Mr Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission Ms Ursula von der Leyen, being the Chief Guests on the momentous occasion, as per the Ministry of Defence. Antonio Costa is a political leader in Portugal. He has held the position of President of the European Council since 2024. The European Council is the highest political institution within the European Union. It consists of all the heads of state/government (i.e., Prime Ministers or Presidents) of all member states within the EU. The European Council provides overall strategic direction and priority setting for the EU, but does not create laws by itself. From 2015-2024, Antonio Costa was the Prime Minister of Portugal. He was born in Lisbon, Portugal, on 17 July 1961. Born in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 17, 1961, Costa is married and has a son and a daughter.He started his political journey in Portugal as a Member of Parliament and later went on to serve in several key government roles, including Secretary of State, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Justice, and Minister of the Interior.