Tirumala Laddus Row: Who is AR Dairy’s owner? Here’s how firm reacted to ‘Animal Fat’ accusations

AR Dairy Food Private Limited is a Tamil Nadu-based dairy company was started in 1995 and is managed by three directors – Rajasekaran R, Suria Prabha R and Srinivasan SR.

Chennai: With the swirling debates over the inclusion of animal fat in the laddu preparation process at Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) under Andhra Pradesh’s YSRCP government, AR Dairy Food Private Limited, the company which supplied ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati temple, stands firm. The Dairy firm has assured that their ghee is entirely uncontaminated, gladly welcoming any inspection to validate their claim.

For the unversed, the Telugu Desam Party, on Thursday, cited a lab report, that detected the presence of “beef tallow”, “pig lard” and “fish oil” in the renowned Tirupati laddus offered to devotees at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh.

Reaction from AR Diary Food

“We have been consistently supplying ghee to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams through AR Dairy Foods from June to July. However, at present, we are not giving ghee to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. With over 25 years of experience in ghee production, we have never received any complaints or quality issues to date.” Leni, A.R. Dairy Foods’ quality checking department in-charge said was quoted saying in a report by ETV Bharat.

“There was a rumour about defects in the ghee sent in June and July, but the Food Safety Department and Agmark officials visited, collected samples, and found no issues. Our ghee is pure, and we have samples. We invite anyone to conduct tests at any laboratory they prefer,” added Kannan.

Owners of AR Dairy Food Private Limited

