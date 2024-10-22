Home

Who is Baba Vanga? Destruction of world to begin in 2025, Muslim rule by…., know how many of his predictions have come true

Baba Vanga, also known as Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova, was a famous Bulgarian clairvoyant who was said to have precognitive powers. Vanga died in 1966.

Baba Vanga News: A blind Bulgarian clairvoyant renowned for her alleged ability to foresee the future, Baba Vanga has again grabbed the headlines for her alarming predictions about the end of humanity. Vanga has said that the apocalypse could begin as early as 2025. This has raised a serious concern among her followers and the public.

Baba Vanga has also said that a conflict in Europe would ‘devastate’ the continent’s population by 2025. The prophecy is worrying the people, particularly in light of the ongoing conflicts and tensions in geopolitics.

It is important to note that some reports say that Vanga predicted the nuclear bioweapons and a solar storm would bring about the end of the world in 2023. In any case, it’s important to keep in mind that Vanga’s predictions are cryptic and unverifiable.

Prophecies That Came True:

World War II

The dissolution of the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, and Yugoslavia

The Chernobyl disaster

The date of Stalin’s death

The date of Tsar Boris III’s death

The sinking of the Russian submarine “Kursk”

The date of Princess Diana’s death

The 1985 earthquake in Northern Bulgaria

The September 11 attacks in the United States

The 2004 tsunami

Her Future Predictions:

Baba Vanga has predicted that the end of the world will begin in 2025, though humanity will not be completely wiped out until 5079.

According to another prediction, in 2025, a major conflict will erupt in Europe, leading to a significant decrease in the population.

Baba Vanga also predicted that by 2043, Europe will be under Muslim rule.

She foretold that by 2076, communist rule will return globally.

Finally, according to her, the world will end in 5079 due to a natural event.











