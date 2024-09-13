Who is Bhakti Modi and whats her connection to Mukesh Ambani?

Home

News

Who is Bhakti Modi and what’s her connection to Mukesh Ambani?

Bhakti Modi is the daughter of Manoj Modi, Mukesh Ambani’s close aide. She is appointed as the CEO of Reliance Retail’s omni-channel beauty platform Tira.

Who is Bhakti Modi and what’s her connection to Mukesh Ambani?

Bhakti Modi is the CEO of Tira, the omni-channel beauty platform of Reliance Retail. Her role is to oversee Tira’s expansion in the beauty and personal care sectors in India. Before taking on this crucial responsibility, Bhakti was managing strategy and execution at Tira since the brand’s inception. Notably, she played a key role in its long-term strategy. She worked closely with Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, the Executive Director of Reliance Retail, who launched Tira in 2023.

Notably, since its launch Tira has gained significant popularity in the beauty industry and is competing with bigger and older brands such as Nykaa, Tata Cliq and Myntra. Bhakti’s has been appointed at a time when Tira is planning a rapid expansion in the beauty sector.

Bhakti Modi and her connection to Ambanis:

Bhakti Modi is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani’s close aide, Manoj Modi. Her father is played a crucial role in the Reliance industry.

Bhakti also studied in Dhirubhai Ambani International School for her International Baccalaureate.

She complete her degree in Psychology and Communication from Ivy League University of Pennsylvania in 2012.

Bhakti, at 30, started her career with Ajio, a reliance clothing brand. She was a Category Inventory Planner and Merchandiser for the brand in its Bengaluru brand.

She also completed two-year degree in Fashion and Apparel Design from Parsons School of Design.

As per her LinkedIn profile, she has been associated with Tira before its launch.

Bhakti married to Managing Director of Tally Solutions Tejas Goenka. The Ambani family hosted a star-studded party with for the couple at Antilia in 2016.











