Who is Bhole Baba? The Self-Styled Godman At the Centre of Hathras Stampede Tregedy

Lucknow: Over 80 people were killed and several injured in a stampede at a religious congregation on Tuesday. Devotees suffocated to their deaths and bodies piled atop each other in the stampede – among the biggest such tragedies in recent years – that took place at a ‘satsang’ in the district’s Phulrai village.

Many bodies were brought to neighboring Etah district. “Twenty-seven bodies have arrived in Etah hospital. Among those killed are 23 women, three children and a man.” Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said initially. But updates put the toll much higher. The incident occurred at the conclusion of a satsang conducted by Narayan Sakaar Hari, also known as Sakaar Vishwa Hari or Bhole Baba.

Who is Bhole Baba?

Hails from the Bahadur village in the Patiali tehsil of Etah district, Bhole Baba claims to be a former employee of the Intelligence Bureau (IB). According to the reports, he left his government job 26 years ago to begin delivering religious sermons.

Bhole Baba is now a renowned self-styled godman with millions of followers across India, including in western Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

It is important to note Bhole Baba has no social media accounts as he wants to stay away from media. His followers claim that his influence is substantial at the grassroots level.

Bhole Baba’s programs are organised every Tuesday in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, drawing thousands of attendees. During these gatherings, volunteers ensure the necessary arrangements for devotees, including food and drinks. Bhole Baba gained attention for continuing to draw large crowds despite restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.











