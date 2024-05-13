Home

Who is Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal’s PA Who Allegedly Assaulted AAP Rajya Sabha Member Swati Maliwal

Delhi Police received a PCR call at 9.34 am from a woman who said she had been assaulted at the Delhi chief minister’s residence.

New Delhi: AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal staff “assaulted’ her at the chief minister’s official residence. However, the police have said that they are yet to receive any formal complaint.

There was no response to messages and calls made to Maliwal for her comment. There was also no reaction from either the chief minister’s residence or from Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Bibhav Kumar is Arvind Kejriwal’s PA. Kumar has been facing ED scrutiny in excise policy-linked money laundering probe as well as alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board.

To recall, the Central Agency, in February conducted raids at 12 different locations, including those connected to Bibhav Kumar and AAP lawmaker ND Gupta.

The probe agency had last month questioned Bibhav Kumar in connection with the excise policy case.

He was reportedly questioned to seek some clarifications regarding some documents in the excise probe.

A few days later, the Directorate of Vigilance terminated the services of Bibhav Kumar as personal secretary to the Chief Minister of Delhi. Kumar filed an OA before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) challenging the termination order.

However, the CAT refused to stay the termination order, stating that granting such relief would be premature.

The termination order, issued by Special Secretary Vigilance YVVJ Rajshekhar, cited a 2007 case pending against Bibhav Kumar, wherein he was accused of obstructing government work.

“It is observed that charges against Bibhav Kumar are grave in nature, including charge of ‘assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty’ (section 353 IPC), for which the trial against Bibhav Kumar is at the stage of evidence, and therefore Bibhav Kumar is not clear from vigilance angle,” it said.

“Any serious lapse in the verification procedure could result in appointment of persons in the personal staff of Ministers, MP and other government bodies, who are otherwise not eligible to man the post. This is fraught with dangers because such persons could also have access to sensitive information and data,” the order added.

Swati Maliwal Assaulted:

Delhi Police received a PCR call at 9.34 am from a woman who said she had been assaulted at the Delhi chief minister’s residence. “After some time, MP madam came to the police station. However, she left stating she will give complaint later,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena told reporters.

The call was from Maliwal’s mobile number, added another officer, stating that she was the one on the other side of the line. “She said she was calling from the CM’s residence and had been assaulted by his staff,” the officer recounted.

A team from the Civil Lines police station reached the chief minister’s residence soon after the call. The SHO met Maliwal there and she told him she would soon be going to the police station, the officer said.

Maliwal went to the police station around 10 am.

“In the police station, she was informed that a medical examination is necessary to file an assault FIR. She was at the police station for five minutes and left without filing any formal complaint. She said she would be back later,” he said.







