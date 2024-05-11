Home

Who Is IPS Idashisha Nongrang? Khasi Tribal Appointed First Woman Police Chief Of Meghalaya

IPS officer Idashisha Nongrang (File Photo: India.com)

Senior IPS officer Idashisha Nongrang has etched her name in the annals of history as she became the first woman police chief of Meghalaya. Nongrang will replace Meghalaya’s current Director General Of Police (DGP), LR Bishnoi, who will retire on May 19.

Who is IPS Idashisha Nongrang?

Idashisha Nongrang is a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and belongs to the Khasi tribe, one of Meghalaya’s three major tribal communities. Nonrang is currently serving as the Director General of Meghalaya Civil Defence, and has become the first woman to be appointed as the police chief in the northeastern state.

Notably, Idashisha Nongrang had a brief stint as acting DGP of Meghalaya in 2021.

On Saturday, the decorated IPS officer was picked among two of her peers as the new police chief of Meghalaya. Nongrang will take over from DGP LR Bishnoi following his retirement on May 19, and will serve as the top cop of the state till May 19, 2026.

IPS Idashisha Nongrang becomes Meghalaya’s first woman DGP

An official notification issued by the Governor of Meghalaya Saturday named IPS Idashisha Nongrang as the new DGP of the state.

“The Governor of Meghalaya is pleased to appoint Smti Idashisha Nongrang as the Director General of Police with effect from May 20, 2024,” the notification read.

Officials said Idashisha Nongrang was selected by the Meghalaya Security Commission, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. The panel selected Nongrang out of three IPS officers which were approved by the UPSC last month for the role of police chief, a senior home department official told news agency PTI.

The other two officers recommended by the UPSC were RP Meena and Deepak Kumar, after two others, GP Singh (1991 batch) and Harmeet Singh (1992 batch) declined the top job, officially intimating the commission of their unwillingness to take up the task.

Chief Minister Sangma congratulated Nongrang on her appointment to the top post, terming it as a moment of “immense pride”.

“Heartiest congratulations to Smti Idashisha Nongrang, IPS, on her appointment as the new DGP. Breaking barriers and making history, she becomes the first tribal lady from our state to hold this position, a moment of immense pride for all of us. Wishing her all the best!” Sangma said.

