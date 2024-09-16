Home

Who is Kailash Gahlot, AAP leader and Delhi Transport Minister in race for CM’s post?

Kailash Gehlot is a key player in Arvind Kejriwal’s government, overseeing the transport and environment departments.

AAP Leader Kailash Gehlot File Photo

New Delhi: Kailash Gahlot, a political leader closely associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is currently serving the Najafgarh constituency as their representative in the Delhi Assembly. Gehlot is a key player in Arvind Kejriwal’s government, overseeing the transport and environment departments.

Gahlot is a well-educated politician, having attended the University of Delhi where he received a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Laws, and a Master of Laws. In his tenure at the Delhi government, he wears many hats, being responsible for areas such as transport, revenue, administrative reforms, IT, law, justice, legislative affairs, and the environment.

Gahlot has a longstanding commitment to public service as a philanthropist, educationist and an entrepreneur for social change. He is widely known for his passion for human development issues especially concerning the youth and the underprivileged. Born on 22 July 1974, Mr Gahlot belongs to Mitraun village in Najafgarh, where his family has lived for over nine generations and has been working for the people of the area, a Delhi government website said.

Professionally, Mr Gahlot is an accomplished advocate in the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court with over 16 years of legal practice with a distinguished set of clients across sectors. During 2005-2007, Mr Gahlot was elected as Member Executive in Bar Association of High Court of Delhi.

With his roots in Mitraun village of Najafgarh, Gahlot was born on July 22, 1974. Getting into other details of his profile, Kailash Gahlot is not just a politician, but also a wellknown advocate practicing in the highest courts of the land including the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court. Also, there was a time in 2018 when he came under the scanner of the Income-Tax department. An alleged tax evasion case led to the department conducting searches at multiple locations connected to Gahlot.

