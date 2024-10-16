Home

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi's 'Guru'? DSP who interrogated jailed gangster reveals shocking details

Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail. (File)

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is once again in the news after it came to light that his gang allegedly carried out the assassination of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was gunned down by three armed assailants outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar area of Mumbai’s Bandra East last week.

Additionally, Bishnoi’s name has also cropped up in the June 2023 assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. During a presser, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police claimed that the Bishnoi gang was involved in Nijjar’s killing and have asked India for his custody in the case.

The Bishnoi gang is also accused of murdering famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab’s Mansa village in 2022.

But who is Lawrence Bishnoi and does he have a ‘guru’ or mentor who ‘guided’ him and taught him the ways of the criminal underworld?.

Here’s what we know about Lawrence Bishnoi and his climb to the top of murky world of crime, despite being in jail.

According to a senior police officer who interrogated Lawrence Bishnoi on multiple occasions, the gangster, unlike many of his peers, does not have guru in the criminal underworld and considers himself his biggest role-model and a hero to self. The Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank (DSP) officer, speaking to Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity, said he was amazed with the Bishnoi’s level self-confidence, bordering on arrogance.

Another officer, an SSP, who interrogated Lawrence Bishnoi on at least three occasions, said the gangster has built a network of sorts in Burail, Bathinda, Patiala, Tihar and Rajasthan and Gujarat jails, owing to the time he has served in these prisons. The SSP noted that since Bishnoi was kept in solitary, he often mingled with other gangsters in an attempt to build a rapport with them, HT reported.

Bishnoi gang spread across several countries

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the SSP, according to HT, said that Lawrence Bishnoi often boasted how his gang can strike anywhere in the world, especially in parts where Indian diaspora has a noticeable presence, such as the United States, Canada, UK, among others.

The SSP said Bishnoi, 32, employs young men from Punjab who are residing in foreign countries to carry out hit jobs and the gangster has often claimed that the Bishnoi gang is spread across the world. “He told us that we cannot quantify that his (Bishnoi) gang has a certain number of members. Financially vulnerable young men in foreign countries looking for a quick pay day often fall prey to his gang and end up doing the dirty work,” he said.

According to the Punjab Police, Bishnoi’s close aide Sampat Nehra oversees the operation in Haryana, while Goldie Brar, who lives in the United States, oversees the gang’s operation outside India and in Punjab. Deepak Kumar alias Tinu, Ravinder alias Kali Rajput and Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri are other close aides of Bishnoi. Except Goldie Brar, all others are in jail.

Lawrence Bishnoi and high-profile hit-jobs

With his name cropping up in the 2023 assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal resume now boasts three high-profile killings, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and NCP leader Baba Siddique. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have claimed their investigation has revealed that Nijjar was killed at the behest of the Indian state and the Bishnoi gang was involved.

The 32-year-old gangster, who is currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail, has issued several death threats to Salman Khan and has announced a Rs 25 lakh bounty on the Bollywood actor’s head for hunting Blackbucks, which are considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.











