Who is Mehraj Malik, who opened AAP’s account in Jammu and Kashmir, defeated BJP in Doda

Mehraj Malik is the first AAP candidate to win in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Election Result: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered its first victory in assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday when its candidate Mehraj Malik defeated his nearest rival from the BJP in Doda constituency by a margin of over 4,538 votes.

Malik, a District Development Council (DDC) member, polled 23,228 votes against BJP’s Gajay Singh Rana’s 18,690 votes, while National Conference leader and former minister Khalid Najib Suharwardy and DPAP leader Abdul Majid Wani got 13,334 and 10,027 votes, respectively.

Congress candidate Sheikh Riaz Ahmad was pushed to the fifth place having secured 4,170 votes.

Mehraj Malik had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections from Udhampur constituency earlier this year.

AAP, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, had fielded seven candidates out of 90 assembly segments. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party was granted national party status in September last year.

Besides having governments in Delhi and Punjab, AAP also has MLAs in Gujarat and Goa Assemblies.

Kejriwal congratulates Malik

Meanwhile, AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Mehraj Malik for his electoral victory from Doda seat.

“Many congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mehraj Malik from Doda for winning a landslide victory by defeating BJP. You fought a very good election. Congratulations to the entire Aam Aadmi Party on becoming MLA in the fifth state,” Kejriwal wrote on X.

Kejriwal also extended congratulations to Malik during a video call, while expressing that “all Aam Aadmi Party workers across the country are thrilled that we now have an MLA in a fifth state/Union territory”, the party said.

Malik invited Kejriwal to visit Kashmir on October 10 and the AAP supremo has accepted the offer. “I will be in the Union Territory on October 10,” he stated.

With its victory in Doda, the Aam Aadmi Party has now established a presence in five states including Goa, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir.

