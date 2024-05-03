Home

Who Is Munir Khan? Jailed Separatist Leader’s Brother Who Is Fighting Lok Sabha Polls From J-K’s Baramulla

Munir Khan, the brother of jailed separatist leader Nayeem Khan, is fighting the Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024 from the Baramulla constituency.

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kashmir needs change and the valley’s youth must be brought into the country’s mainstream in order to foster peace and prosperity in the troubled region, said Munir Khan as he filed his nomination papers from the Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency, which head to polls on May 20– Phase 5 of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Election 2024.

Who is Munir Khan?

Notably, Munir Khan is the brother of Nayeem Khan, a hardline separatist leader who is in jail since 2017 in a terror-financing case.

Nayeem Khan, who formally headed the now-banned separatist outfit Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), was arrested in a terror-related case on July 24, 2017 and has been behind bars since. His JKNF was also later banned the central government under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA.

Nayeem Khan’s brother, Munir is now fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Baramulla seat on a Jammu Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front Party (JKNPFP), a regional political party which was formed around two years ago.

On Friday, Munir filed his nomination papers before Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, the returning officer of the constituency. Today was the last date for filing nominations from the seat which goes to polls on May 20.

Munir is now pitted against regional political heavyweights like former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, People’s Conference president and separatist-turned-mainstream-politician Sajad Lone, former Rajya Sabha MP and PDP leader Mir Fayaz and jailed former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, who have also filed nominations from the Baramulla seat.

‘Kashmir must join mainstream’

Talking to reporters after filing his papers, Munir said he aims to focus on the three ‘Es’ — education, economy and employment– as a panacea to Kashmir’s woes, especially its youth.

Asserting the need for Kashmir to join the mainstream, Munir said there was a time when “our society” as a whole went in one direction, apparently referring to militancy and separatism in the Valley.

“We all have made mistakes in the past. Our youths were especially involved in that, there are many FIRs against them, they have got the tag of being stone-pelters and ex-militants. It is not that a minuscule population is linked to that, there are lakhs of people associated with that,” Munir said.

“Unless we address that core issue, how can we talk about development or ‘Naya’ (new) Kashmir? How is progress possible without bringing such people, especially the youth, into the mainstream?” he asserted.

‘Must rise above separatism’

Asked about the difference between separatist and mainstream politics, Munir asserted it is not about differences, but Kashmir must rise above separatism and think about the nation.

“We have to rise above the levels of separatism, mainstream or A team, B team and C team and think about the nation. That was a time, but that time has gone now. Today, the situation in the world has changed, the situation in India, our country, has changed,” he said.

“The situation in Kashmir has changed, much water has flown down Jhelum, and we also have brought a change in ourselves so that we start an era of prosperity,” he added.

Replying to a question whether he would persuade his brother to join the mainstream once he is out of jail, Munir Khan said that Nayeem Khan’s ideology is his own.

