Home

News

Who is Navya Haridas? BJP candidate against Priyanka Gandhi for Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll

Navya Haridas attended KMCT Engineering college and earned B.Tech degree in Mechanical in 2007. As per Association of Democratic Reforms, Navya has assets of Rs 1,29,56,264 and she has a total liability of Rs 1,64,978. Navya has no criminal cases.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released the names of candidates for the upcoming by-elections. The saffron party has fielded Navya Haridas against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala’s Wayanad. The seat was lying vacant after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi chose Raebareli as constituency to represent in Lok Sabha.

The voting will take place on November 13 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Navya Haridas attended KMCT Engineering college and earned B.Tech degree in Mechanical in 2007. As per Association of Democratic Reforms, Navya has assets of Rs 1,29,56,264 and she has a total liability of Rs 1,64,978. Navya has no criminal cases.

According to her bio on X, Navya is party’s state general secretary of Mahila Morcha and holds the position of councillor in Kozhikode Corporation. She also describes herself as BJP Parliamentary party leader.

On the other hand, the LDF has fielded senior CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri for the Lok Sabha bypoll. Congress has already announced the name of Priyanka Gandhi and she is expected to file her nomination on October 23.











