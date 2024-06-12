Home

Who is Pravati Parida, First Female Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha? 5 Things to Know About Former Lawyer

A lawyer by profession, Pravati Parida done her her LLB course from Bhubaneswar's Utkal University and enrolled as an advocate in the Odisha High Court.

Bhubaneswar: Putting an end to the long speculation, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced that Mohan Charan Majhi will be the next chief minister of Odisha and KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida will be the deputy chief ministers of the state and three of them will take oath on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on June 12, Odisha BJP President Manmohan Samal said and added that PM Modi will reach on 12th June by 2:30 PM and the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 5:00 PM.

Who is Pravati Parida?

A local from Nimapara, BJP leader Pravati Parida emerged victorious from her assembly constituency. A lawyer by profession, Pravati Parida done her her LLB course from Bhubaneswar’s Utkal University and enrolled as an advocate in the Odisha High Court.

Most significantly, Pravati Parida secured victory by 4,588 votes and triumphed over BJD leader Dilip Kumar Nayak to become one of the deputy chief ministers.

Pravati Parida: 5 Things to Know About First Female Deputy CM

Pravati Parida won the Nimapara constituency for the Odisha Assembly elections and is a first-time MLA from the seat.

A lawyer by profession, Pravati Parida completed her LLB course from Bhubaneswar’s Utkal University and enrolled as an advocate in the Odisha High Court.

After joining BJP, Pravati Parida first served as the women’s wing president of the party in Odisha.

Pravati Parida is married to Shyam Sundar Nayak, a former government employee.

It is fourth time that Pravati Parida contested the polls from the Nimapara seat, defeated by BJD’s Samir Ranjan Dash in 2014 and 2019.











