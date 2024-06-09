Home

Who Is Ram Mohan Naidu? Three-Time TDP MP Set To Become Youngest Minister In Narendra Modi Cabinet

Ram Mohan Naidu, 36, is a three-time TDP MP from the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh and won a third straight term from the seat in the 2024 general elections by defeating YSRCP’s Tilak Perada by a margin of 3.2 lakh votes.

At 36, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is set to become the youngest-ever minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet. (File Photo)

PM Modi Oath Ceremony: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu is set to become the youngest-ever Union Minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet when the Prime Minister-designate and his Council of Ministers are administered the oath of office on Sunday evening.

Who is Ram Mohan Naidu?

MP-elect Ram Mohan Naidu is a 36-year-old leader of the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which sweeped the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh, winning 16 out of the 25 parliamentary seats in the state.

Ram Mohan Naidu, is a three-time MP from the Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh and won a third straight term from the seat in the 2024 general elections by defeating Tilak Perada of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) by a margin of 3.2 lakh votes.

Born on December 18, 1987, Ram Mohan Naidu is the son of veteran TDP leader and former Union Minister Yerran Naidu, who coincidentally was also the youngest minister in 1996 Cabinet of then Prime Minister Deve Gowda. Yerran Naidu, fondly known as ‘Yerranna’, became a Union Minister at the age of 39 and served in the Cabinets of former PMs Deve Gowda and IK Gujral in the United Front Government from 1996-1998.

Yerranna was a four-time MP and also served as the TDP’s Parliamentary leader in the Lok Sabha. He passed away in a road accident in 2012.

Ram Mohan Naidu Political Career

Like his father, Ram Mohan Naidu is considered a hardcore loyalist of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and has also formerly served as the party’s national general secretary. The 2nd generation politician formally entered electoral politics in 2014 when he contested the Lok Sabha polls at the age of 26 from the Srikakulam seat.

Naidu was elected to the Parliament from Srikakulam constituency, becoming the second youngest MP in the 16th Lok Sabha. He was also the TDP’s floor leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

Besides his parliamentary duties, Ram Mohan Naidu has also held the post of a member of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing.

Furthermore, he served as a member of the standing committees on Railways and Home Affairs, the Consultative Committee on the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, the Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes and the Official Language Department in the 16th Lok Sabha.

The young leader was bestowed with the Sansad Ratna Award in 2020 for his extraordinary performance as an MP. Naidu’s decision to take paternity leave during the 2021 budget sessions for his wife’s pregnancy sparked healthy discussions on gender rights and education.

He is one of the first MPs to advocate for menstrual health education and sex education in parliament and has actively campaigned for the removal of GST on sanitary pads.

Ram Mohan Naidu Education

Ram Mohan Naidu holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Purdue University in the United States and an MBA from Long Island University. Naidu completed his primary schooling in his native Srikakulam before joining the Delhi Public School in Delhi’s RK Puram.

