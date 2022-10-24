Who is Rishi Sunak? All You Need to Know About UK First Indian-Origin Prime Minister

London: Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak on Monday became Britain’s Prime Minister. As the country faces an economic crisis, former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak has emerged as one of the leading candidates to succeed Liz Truss. Penny Mordaunt, the other candidate, was far from securing the crucial number of votes needed to contest the election to replace Liz Truss who resigned a few days back. As Sunak won the election, he is set to become the UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister. Sunak, 42, is a wealthy descendant of immigrants from India and East Africa. Here are ten facts about Rishi Sunak, who has become UK’s First Indian-Origin Prime Minister.Also Read – Rishi Sunak Is The New United Kingdom Prime Minister, Becomes First Indian-origin To Take Top Post

FACTS ABOUT RISHI SUNAK

RISHI SUNAK INDIAN CONNECTION

Rishi Sunak was born to an Indian family in the UK’s Southhampton area.

Rishi Sunak is the son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner father.

Rishi Sunak’s grandparents are from Punjab.

RISHI SUNAK INDIAN EDUCATION

Rishi Sunak is an Oxford University and Stanford graduate. He is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

RISHI SUNAK MARRIED LIFE

The couple married in 2009 and has two daughters, Anoushka and Krishna.

RISHI SUNAK POLITICAL CAREER

Rishi Sunak became a member of Parliament (MP) in the year 2015 after he got elected from Richmond, Yorkshire.

Earlier in February 2020, he was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, the most important UK Cabinet position.

During the Covid pandemic, Rishi Sunak was widely praised for his economic package for employees and businesses. However, Rishi Sunak was criticised for not providing enough cost-of-living assistance to households.

Rishi Sunak ran against Liz Truss for the position of UK Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak has a net worth of over 700 million pounds and is very vested in properties in the United Kingdom.

Liz Truss defeated Rishi Sunak to become Prime Minister but resigned after only 45 days in office.

