After clinching a thumping victory in Maharashtra civic polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen corporator Ritu Tawde as its candidate to become the next mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), India’s richest civic body. She was nominated by the Mahayuti alliance as the mayoral candidate in Mumbai on Saturday. On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shankar Ghadi has been named as the deputy mayor candidate.