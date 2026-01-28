Home

Who is Rutuja Patil? Ajit Pawars daughter-in-law, she is the daughter of…

Jay Pawar’s future wife is Rutuja Patil, daughter of social media company owner Pravin Patil and future daughter-in-law of the Pawar family. Rutuja Patil is highly educated.

Jai Ajit Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, is getting married to Rutuja Patil. Despite family feuds following the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Supriya Sule had shared pictures of Jai and his wife Rutuja Patil on Instagram. Supriya Sule wrote in the post, "Congratulations Jai and Rutuja, I am very happy. Stay happy and blessed." It also includes photos of the couple with other family members. In one photo, the couple is seen with NCP founder Sharad Pawar and his wife Pratibha. Jai Pawar and Rutuja Patil invited Sharad Pawar to their engagement party.Jai is the younger son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. His elder son, Parth, entered politics by contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Maval, but Jai has not yet entered the electoral fray. However, Jai actively campaigned for his mother, Sunetra, during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and for his father in the assembly elections that same year. According to media reports, Jai is engaged to Rutuja Patil on April 10 in Pune .According to information provided by MP Supriya Sule, Jay Pawar wife is Rutuja Patil, daughter of social media company owner Pravin Patil and daughter-in-law of the Pawar family. Rutuja Patil is highly educated. Jay Pawar and Rutuja Patil have known each other for several years. Rutuja Patil's sister is the daughter-in-law of Kesari Travels' Kesari Patil.