Who Is Shah Rukh Khan? Dont Know Him Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid Protests Against Pathaan

‘Who Is Shah Rukh Khan? Don’t Know Him’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Amid Protests Against Pathaan

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Saturday made the remark while responding to queries on protests held against Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ film in Guwahati.

Speaking about protests against Pathaan, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he would look into the matter if SRK calls him to resolve the situation.

New Delhi: “Who is Shah Rukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or his film Pathaan,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Saturday responded to queries on protests held against the movie ahead of its release. Bajrang Dal activists stormed a theatre at Narengi in Assam’s Guwahati on Friday where SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Pathaan’ film is slated to be screened. The far right wing group’s volunteers tore down the film’s posters and burnt them.

“Khan has not called me, though many from Bollywood do so, regarding the problem. But if he does, I will look into the matter. Action will be taken if law and order has been violated and a case has been filed,” Himanta Biswa Sarma was quoted as saying in a report by news agency PTI.

Earlier, PM Modi advised BJP members against making “unnecessary remarks” on films. “No one should make unnecessary comments that would overshadow the hard work we do,” PM Modi said according to sources in a report by PTI. PM Modi reportedly made the remark during the BJP national executive meeting held on January 16 and 17 in Delhi.

Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan and his film ‘Pathaan’ are facing backlash for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini in the song ‘Besharam Rang’. Many leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have demanded a ban on the film.



