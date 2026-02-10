Home

Who is the Baba in the Peeragarhi triple death case? New clues put Delhi police investigation under pressure

The Peeragarhi triple death case has taken a new turn after a 'baba' was linked to the investigation. Delhi Police are under pressure to solve the case and answer many questions.



Peeragarhi triple death case takes a dramatic turn as the ‘baba’ angle puts Delhi Police investigation under intense public and media scrutiny.

Incident Elicits Questions as Bodies Found Inside Car

Delhi Police Questions ‘Baba’ in Mystery Triple Death Case

Police Initially Think Triple Suicide; Families Deny Claim

The mysterious triple death case near Delhi’s busy Peeragarhi flyover has taken a sensational turn, deepening the suspense around what initially appeared to be a straightforward investigation. With the entry of a spiritual figure-popularly referred to as a “baba”- into the police probe, questions around the deaths of three people found inside a locked car have multiplied. As CCTV footage, forensic clues and witness statements come under scrutiny, the Delhi Police now face mounting pressure to explain how the investigation is progressing and whether crucial leads were missed in the early stages. The unfolding developments have sparked widespread public curiosity and concern, turning the case into one of the most talked-about crime stories in the capital.The car in which the bodies of three persons were found had been left unattended near Peeragarhi flyover on Sunday afternoon. Police reached the location and broke open the car’s lock, revealing the motionless bodies of two men and a woman inside. The deceased have been identified as Randhir (76), Shiv Naresh Singh (47) and Laxmi Devi (40). Police claim there were no signs of “external injuries” on any of the three victims. A case has been registered, and the Delhi Police is looking into what caused the trio’s deaths.On Monday, Delhi Police sent two people for questioning after they were linked to the case. A man identified by officers as a “baba” was spotted on CCTV footage of a nearby shop along with the deceased, police said. The baba and another person, both of whom had visited the car earlier in the day, were taken in by police for questioning. According to reports, investigators are trying to ascertain the baba’s connection to the victims and why he was with them before their deaths. “We have picked up two persons for questioning and we are investigating all the angles,” a senior police officer told The Indian Express.Delhi Police suspect the trio may have died by suicide. A “poisonous” smell was reported emanating from the car, though officers are still awaiting post-mortem results. A soft-drink bottle, along with glasses that were kept near the bodies, have also been sent for forensic testing. Sources told the Indian Express there was a liquid in the bottle that looked “cloudy white in colour.” Police say that initial investigations did not reveal any indications of foul play but the families of the victims have rejected suicide as the cause of death. “There is no dearth of money in our house. None of them had told us they were unhappy about something or were under stress. Whoever did it, should come forward and say why they killed them,” a relative of the deceased told the Indian Express.